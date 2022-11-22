Home / Cities / Mumbai News / ‘My client has nothing to do with…’: Raj Kundra's lawyer on fresh chargesheet

‘My client has nothing to do with…’: Raj Kundra's lawyer on fresh chargesheet

mumbai news
Updated on Nov 22, 2022 11:11 AM IST

Raj Kundra's lawyer has denied the allegations. He said they got to know about the chargesheet filed by Mumbai Police from media reports.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra.
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Swati Bhasin

In a recent development in the pornography case, the Mumbai Police's Cyber Crime division filed a chargesheet against Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband and businessman Raj Kundra reportedly over creating pornographic content for money. According to reports, the chargesheet claims that Kundra made pornographic films in five-star hotels, which were distributed by OTT platforms at the time. Kundra's lawyer has denied the allegations.

“We've got to know from media reports that Mumbai Cyber Crime has filed a chargesheet in the matter before Court. We shall be present before Court to comply with the due process of law and collect a copy of the chargesheet,” Prashant Patil, Kundra's advocate, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“However, whatever allegations we could understand from the FIR and media reports, it can be safely concluded that my client has nothing to do with the said crime. There is no prima facie case made out against him,” Advocate Patil added.

The businessman was arrested in July last year in the racket. He was accused of creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps to make financial gains. He was granted bail after two months in jail.

Earlier this month, Raj Kundra in a series of tweets said that he was “hurt by media trials”. He was replying to a user who asked him why he still covered his face with a mask. “I am Not wearing it for public just don’t wish to give media a chance to click my face! I am hurt by the media trial they put me through! Media is not above the law,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Kundra has accused actress Sherlyn Chopra – who had filed a complaint against him – of producing 'filth' on the streaming site OnlyFans. Raj and Shilpa have filed a 50 crore defamation suit against Sherlyn and demanded a public apology.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
raj kundra shilpa shetty mumbai police + 1 more
raj kundra shilpa shetty mumbai police

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out