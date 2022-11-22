‘My client has nothing to do with…’: Raj Kundra's lawyer on fresh chargesheet

In a recent development in the pornography case, the Mumbai Police's Cyber Crime division filed a chargesheet against Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband and businessman Raj Kundra reportedly over creating pornographic content for money. According to reports, the chargesheet claims that Kundra made pornographic films in five-star hotels, which were distributed by OTT platforms at the time. Kundra's lawyer has denied the allegations.

“We've got to know from media reports that Mumbai Cyber Crime has filed a chargesheet in the matter before Court. We shall be present before Court to comply with the due process of law and collect a copy of the chargesheet,” Prashant Patil, Kundra's advocate, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“However, whatever allegations we could understand from the FIR and media reports, it can be safely concluded that my client has nothing to do with the said crime. There is no prima facie case made out against him,” Advocate Patil added.

The businessman was arrested in July last year in the racket. He was accused of creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps to make financial gains. He was granted bail after two months in jail.

Earlier this month, Raj Kundra in a series of tweets said that he was “hurt by media trials”. He was replying to a user who asked him why he still covered his face with a mask. “I am Not wearing it for public just don’t wish to give media a chance to click my face! I am hurt by the media trial they put me through! Media is not above the law,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Kundra has accused actress Sherlyn Chopra – who had filed a complaint against him – of producing 'filth' on the streaming site OnlyFans. Raj and Shilpa have filed a ₹50 crore defamation suit against Sherlyn and demanded a public apology.

(With inputs from ANI)