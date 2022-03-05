Afternoon brief: Relief for foreign medical graduates amid Ukraine war, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Foreign medical graduates allowed to complete internships in India

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The National Medical Commission (NMC) issued a circular Friday allowing foreign medical graduates with incomplete internships due to situations beyond their control like coronavirus disease (Covid-19) or war in Ukraine to finish the same in India. Read more

Shane Warne: 'I stand here in disbelief and shock' - Virat Kohli pays tear-jerking tribute to 'greatest spinner'; Watch

Team India's former captain Virat Kohli paid an emotional tribute to Shane Warne after the Aussie great tragically passed away at the age of 52 on Friday. Read more

Rohit Shetty offers India's Got Talent contestants Divyansh, Manuraj chance to compose for his next film Cirkus. Watch

In a promo for the episode shared on social media by Sony Entertainment Television, the filmmaker is seen appreciating the performance of contestants Divyansh and Manuraj. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's workout gets disrupted by two adorable gym partners in hilarious video: Watch

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram stories recently to share snippets from her high-octane workout routine. However, this post was quite different from her regular exercise snippets. Read more

Jennifer Garner shares viral video showing man’s jaw-dropping skating skills

The viral video posted by Jennifer Garner on Instagram shows the incredible skating skills of an athlete who goes by the name ruinmist on social media. Read more