Jennifer Garner shares viral video showing man’s jaw-dropping skating skills

Do you follow actor Jennifer Garner on Instagram? Then you may be aware that besides sharing snippets from her personal or her professional life, she also posts videos that leave people both amazed and amused. Case in point, her recent share that has gone viral and it shows jaw-dropping skating skills of a man.

The video opens to show a man in a skating rink. Within moments, he almost lies down on the floor while skating. We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the video that may leave you stunned.

The video was posted by Jennifer Garner about four hours ago. Since being posted, the video has accumulated several views. Till now, the share has gathered nearly 1.4 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

Maria Kowroski, acting artistic director of New Jersey Ballet, wrote, “Ugh my knees can’t watch this,” while reacting to the video. Actor Kevin Weisman also showcased his reaction and shared, “Whaaat the…?” An Instagram user joked, “I would snap in half,” while another expressed, “How?!?!”

This is, however, not the only video of the man showcasing his amazing skills. His Instagram is filled with different videos capturing him flaunting his skating moves. While commenting on his videos, there are always a few who wonder how he performs such feats. Just like this individual who asked, “Ok, so do you just lean back or do you do something with your legs.” To which, the athlete replied, “It’s just a mix of incredible balance and practice. ”

