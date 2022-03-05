Rohit Shetty offers India's Got Talent contestants Divyansh, Manuraj chance to compose for his next film Cirkus. Watch

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will be appearing as a special guest on the upcoming episode of the reality show India's Got Talent's season 9. In a promo for the episode shared on social media by Sony Entertainment Television, the filmmaker is seen appreciating the performance of contestants Divyansh and Manuraj. Rohit goes on to tell them he hasn't heard the kind of music they create and then offers them a chance to make music for his upcoming film Cirkus. (Also read: Rohit directs India's Got Talent group's performance; fans ask if it's allowed)

Divyansh and Manuraj are musicians who met during the auditions for the show and became a duo act. They perform instrumental covers of popular Bollywood songs in their own style. Their performance on the recent episode seems to have impressed Rohit Shetty as well now.

In the video from the episode shared on Instagram, Rohit first talks to the show's judge rapper Badshah requesting him to work with the musician duo sometime in the future. Addressing Divyansh and Manuraj, he then says, "You just recreated the Don background score. I have never heard this recreation of the Don soundtrack till today. I'll request the Sony TV team to give me this footage because I want to listen to this on loop when I'm driving."

Rohit then looks at Badshah and asks him, "Should I?" to which Badshah nods. Rohit then announces, "Right now, this very moment, we have decided something. My next film Cirkus has some songs which are being composed by Badshah. But the background, the theme of Cirkus is not ready yet. So Badshah, Divyansh, and Manuraj, you will create this theme." At this, the two contestants fold their hands thanking Rohit as the audience and other judges applaud.

The other judges on India's Got Talent are Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher, and Manoj Muntashir. Earlier, Sony TV had shared a promo video on their Instagram handle, in which Rohit and Shilpa were seen performing a scene from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Chennai Express. In the video, Shilpa plays Deepika, while Rohit enacts Shah Rukh's role.

