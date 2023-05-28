Home / India News / Afternoon brief: BJP fumes over RJD's tweet on new Parliament building, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: BJP fumes over RJD's tweet on new Parliament building, and all the latest news

‘Final nail in coffin’: BJP fumes as RJD's tweet over new Parliament building sparks row

In a tweet, which is likely to trigger a major controversy, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) equated the new Parliament building to a coffin that symbolises death. The RJD's official Twitter handle posted the picture alongside an image of the new Parliament with a 'yeh kya hai?' caption in Hindi. Read More

Kate Middleton can't sign an autograph: Bizarre rules royal family must follow

As Prince William's wife Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show, she declined to sign her autograph for young fans due to a little-known rule within the royal family. Kate Middleton said, "My name’s Catherine. Read More

Web Stories | India's New Parliament Building Inauguration

Jimin shares pics as he turns 'Potterhead' in London, V gives glimpse from Paris trip; BTS singers engage in banter

BTS members Jimin and V, aka Kim Taehyung, recently returned to Seoul after their London and France trips, respectively. The duo took to Weverse and engaged in banter; fans loved their posts. Read More

Anti-müllerian hormone test: Fertility expert on benefits of AMH testing for women

According to fertility experts, it is the need of the hour for women to opt for an anti-müllerian hormone (AMH) test to monitor their ovarian reserve and to know if they are having PCOD, early menopause or low ovarian reserve. Read More

'Hardik has to take a lot of…': Gavaskar lauds GT skipper with epic 'reminiscent of MSD' remark before IPL 2023 final

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed the transformation of all-rounder Hardik Pandya into a title-winning T20 captain. Read More

