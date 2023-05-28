According to fertility experts, it is the need of the hour for women to opt for an anti-müllerian hormone (AMH) test to monitor their ovarian reserve and to know if they are having PCOD, early menopause or low ovarian reserve. It is a known fact that women have a limited supply of eggs for their whole lives and once this egg reserve declines, it affects negatively on the woman’s ability to conceive. Once the egg reserve completely declines, the woman will achieve menopause and lose her capacity to conceive hence, it is recommended women should check their ovarian reserve if they are planning motherhood. Anti-müllerian hormone test: Fertility expert on benefits of AMH testing for women (Photo by Twitter/RushReads)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ritu Hinduja, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility in Mumbai, shared, “The anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH) test is a boon for women to be able to plan their reproductive career. The test can help one understand the remaining quantity of eggs and the duration of fertility. Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH) is a protein hormone made by the cells lining the follicles (sacs that hold the eggs). Low levels of AMH suggests low ovarian reserve. As the age of the woman increases the AMH levels tend to decline, this is the natural course and is physiological. An AMH test is a great diagnostic tool that tells you about the size of your ovarian reserve.”

Talking about the benefits of the AMH test, she revealed, “It is mainly used in combination with other tests to make an informed decision regarding one aspect of female fertility. If you are undertaking fertility treatment, AMH testing is mandatory to not only know the reserve of eggs but also predict the response and to calculate the dose of medication that would be required to achieve a desirable response. AMH testing can also give you an insight if you are approaching early menopause . As menopause nears, the egg reserve decreases and AMH levels go down. AMH levels can warn about premature menopause and even early. But an AMH will not be able to predict when you hit menopause.”