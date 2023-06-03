Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Chennai-bound Coromandel Express 'went on wrong track minutes before accident', and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Chennai-bound Coromandel Express 'went on wrong track minutes before accident', and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 03, 2023 12:57 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Coromandel Express went on wrong track minutes before accident, say officials

The Coromandel Express train accident in Balasore district of Odisha, in which close to 300 persons have died, may have been the result of human error since the train took the wrong track minutes before the tragedy, according to initial reports from the signalling control room of the railways. Read More

NDRF personnel continue rescue operations at the incident site after a train accident claimed at least 233 lives, in Balasore on Saturday.(NDRF Twitter)
Indo-Canadian father-son duo accused of assaulting, exploiting teen girls in Canada

An Indo-Canadian father and son duo have been arrested and charged by Canadian police for alleged sexual exploitation of several teenaged girls over a period of many months. Read More

Odisha train accident: Salman Khan, Vivek Agnihotri and Manoj Bajpayee pay tributes, call it 'tragic and very shameful'

Hours after the Balasore train accident in Odisha which killed at least 238 passengers and injured 900 others, several celebrities expressed condolences. Read More

Web Stories | 4 Best Tips To Manage Greasy hair In Summer

Woman makes song with Shreya Ghoshal’s track titles, singer reacts

Shreya Ghoshal recently took to Twitter to give a shoutout to artist Ramya Ramkumar who created a song using the titles of some of her tracks. Besides appreciating the artist’s efforts, Shreya Ghoshal also re-shared her video on Twitter. Read More

Summer workout rules: 10 mistakes to avoid while sweating it out in hot weather

Extreme temperatures in both summer and winter can interfere with our daily exercise routine and many people tend to go slow on workouts when the mercury climbs up too high or low. Read More

Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, other cricketers express grief over lives lost in tragic Odisha train accident

Team India batter Virat Kohli expressed his condolences on the tragic train accident in Odisha, which has resulted in death of at least 233 people, while injuring more than 900. Read More

    HT News Desk

