Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli express grief over lives lost in tragic Odisha train accident

Virat Kohli express grief over lives lost in tragic Odisha train accident

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 03, 2023 10:57 AM IST

Virat Kohli extended his condolences to families who lost their loved ones in the tragic accident on Friday.

Team India batter Virat Kohli expressed his condolences on the tragic train accident in Odisha, which has resulted in death of at least 233 people, while injuring more than 900. The accident took place in the Balasore district, as three trains derailed one on top of another in a horrific sequence.

Virat Kohli(PTI)
Virat Kohli(PTI)

Taking to his official Twitter account, Kohli wrote, “Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.”

(More to follow…)

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
virat kohli odisha
virat kohli odisha
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out