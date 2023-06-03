Woman makes song with Shreya Ghoshal’s track titles, singer reacts

Shreya Ghoshal recently took to Twitter to give a shoutout to artist Ramya Ramkumar who created a song using the titles of some of her tracks. Besides appreciating the artist’s efforts, Shreya Ghoshal also re-shared her video on Twitter. The image shows the singer who created a song using titles of Shreya Ghoshal’s tracks. (Twitter/@ramyamusic)

Ramkumar posted her video on Twitter and wrote that it is a dedication to Shreya Ghoshal. “Made this as a dedication to my fav queen @shreyaghoshal with some of her beautiful songs. Would be honoured if you watched this didi. Hope you like it,” Ramkumar added.

“This is really so beautiful. Really touched by this thoughtful and soulful dedication. Sounding amazing, heard it so many times already... Loved it!!” Shreya Ghoshal wrote in response as she re-posted the video.

Take a look at the melodious creation:

The video was posted on June 2. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 61,000 views and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, the tweet has gathered nearly 1,000 likes. People posted various comments to show their appreciation for Ramkumar and her creation.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“She sang so beautifully here… wowoowow,” praised a Twitter user. “Awwww so happy you saw this didi, congratulations Ramya akkaaaa!” joined another. “True! Love the compilation so much,” added a third. “It's really beautiful!!” wrote a fourth. Many showed their reactions to the video through heart emoticons.