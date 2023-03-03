Afternoon brief: What China told India on border issue; and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
‘Put border in proper place in ties’, China tells India; talks flight resumption
India and China should put the border issue in its “appropriate” place and ease the situation to a “normalised control”, Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang told external affairs minister S Jaishankar during their meeting on the margins of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. Read more
UFO sighting? Russia's closing down of airspace sparks speculation
Following reports of explosions and drone sightings in Russia amid Ukraine war, the local authorities briefly closed down airspace over St. Petersburg. Read more
Kangana Ranaut says GenZ are like 'gajar muli, can't afford to buy a home and hate to commit or marry'
Kangana Ranaut has penned a note criticising the GenZ (people born between 1997 and 2012) and said that they always stick to their phones, can't afford to buy a home and hate to commit. Read more
Wait, what? UK woman discovers 100-year-old Dairy Milk wrapper while renovating floorboard, Cadbury reacts
When remodelling her home, a woman in Devon, UK, discovered a 100-year-old Dairy Milk wrapper. As per The Metro, Emma Young, 51, reportedly found a cardboard box bearing Cadbury's recognisable purple wrapping while removing the flooring in her bathroom. Read more
Web Stories | Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Star Stubbed Bash
Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor brings glamour to Malaika Arora's mom's birthday party. See pics
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and sister Karisma Kapoor attended Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's mom, Joyce Arora's 70th birthday bash last night in Mumbai. Read more
Team India's WTC final hopes hang in the balance after Australia secure spot in final with emphatic Indore win
Another Test match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, and another three-day finish. But there was a major twist in the result. Australia, down and written off completely, bounced back in emphatic fashion in the third Test match at Indore's Holkar Stadium to script a nine-wicket win. Read more