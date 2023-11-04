Afternoon brief: CJI on judges' retirement age; Smriti Irani on Bhupesh Baghel-Mahadev row, and all the latest news

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that the retirement age of judges should be determined by ‘Parliament’ while underscoring the significance of judges retiring. During the 21st edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2023 on its final day, Justice Chandrachud offered his insights on judges' retirement age, emphasising the contrast between the Indian and American Supreme Court models. He noted that, unlike the American system, where judges have no designated retirement age, Indian judges do retire. Dig deeper

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud

A day after the Enforcement Directorate alleged that Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had received ₹508 crore from the promoters of the controversial Mahadev betting app—a claim strongly denied by Baghel—Union minister Smriti Irani raised questioned about whether Baghel was challenging his own government. The Mahadev app has been in the spotlight due to recent questioning of several Bollywood figures in connection with the Dubai-based platform. The ED said that it had uncovered a clandestine web bank account and a statement linking ₹508 crore in funds to someone with the name 'Baghel' for election purposes in the state. Dig deeper

Latest News

Bengaluru metro's Purple Line to be interrupted on Sunday. Details Dig deeper

As Delhi chokes, AAP minister responds to BJP's allegations on smog tower Dig deeper

India News

HTLS 2023: Three women officers speak on gender imbalance in armed forces, Agniveers and turning points Dig deeper

Northeast monsoon brings heavy rain to Tamil Nadu; 'Orange alert' issued in three Kerala districts Dig deeper

Global Matters

In the midst of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, a senior Hamas official Ali Baraka, said that he believes the “United States will eventually decline and become a thing of the past, much like the collapse of the USSR”. These remarks were made during an interview with a Lebanese YouTube channel on November 2. Baraka suggested that the United States was founded by Britain and global Freemasonry and predicted its eventual downfall, stating that America's regional adversaries are drawing closer, potentially leading to a collective challenge to American power. He also commended North Korea's capacity to target the United States. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Salman Khan's upcoming film, Tiger 3, is generating high expectations as it promises to be larger in scale than its predecessors, featuring special cameo appearances. This film is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and is part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe. Tiger 3 will see Hrithik Roshan reprising his iconic role of Kabir, and Shah Rukh Khan is also set to make an appearance as Pathaan. The film is aiming to bring together multiple super spies within the YRF Spy Universe, with both Kabir and Pathaan making appearances in Tiger 3. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Alia Bhatt has consistently impressed her fans with her airport fashion choices. The actress is known for her minimalist style and often showcases her chic personal wardrobe when paparazzi spot her at the airport. Recently, she was photographed at the Kalina airport in Mumbai, where she warmly greeted the photographers, posed for pictures, and then headed off to catch her flight. Alia was en route to Delhi to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Take a look at her outfit from that day. On Saturday, Alia Bhatt was seen at the Kalina airport in Mumbai, preparing to depart the city. The paparazzi captured Alia outside the private airport, donning a simple blue and ivory cotton outfit and sporting a no-makeup look. Dig deeper

