Bhupesh Baghel's first reaction as ED links him to 508-crore Mahadev App probe

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Centre after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed that its probe indicated that Mahadev App promoters paid him ₹508 crore, saying that it is a “political attempt to defame” the Congress government in the state. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (ANI)

“As I have said earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party wants to contest Chhattisgarh elections with the help of agencies like ED, IT, DRI and CBI. Just before the elections, the ED has made the most malicious attempt to tarnish my image,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah together are not able to compete with Congress in Chhattisgarh, so they want to contest elections with the help of investigating agencies…I have given open statements against the ED and have been telling the public how the ED works. It first decides the names of the people and then arrests them, intimidates them, and forces them to take the names. For this, it can go to any extent,” Baghel added.

“…Congress is ready. Every Congress worker is ready. The people of Chhattisgarh are with us to fight agencies like ED, IT…We will fight and win,” the CM said.

Earlier on Friday, the ED claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a 'cash courier' have led to "startling allegations" that Mahadev betting app promoters have paid about ₹508 crore to Baghel so far, and that "these are subject matter of investigation".

This came a day after the ED conducted raids in Chhattisgarh against the money laundering networks linked with the Mahadev online betting app - which is being investigated under the anti-money laundering law.

On the ED's allegations, Baghel said the ED first raided the houses of people close to him to defame them.

“At present, elections are going on in the state. Everything is in the hands of the Election Commission. Apart from the police, CRPF personnel are investigating. In such a situation, the question arises how are people able to reach Chhattisgarh with such a huge amount? Is there any nexus between central agencies going on in this too? Has this amount been brought in those boxes that have not been reached by special plane with ED officers and security agencies?” the CM questioned.

According to the probe agency, it successfully intercepted a cash courier identified as Asim Das, who had allegedly been sent from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the specific mission of delivering a significant sum of cash. A total of ₹5.39 crore was seized from Das's vehicle and his residence.

During the interrogation, Das confessed that the intercepted funds were arranged by the promoters of the Mahadev betting app for the purpose of delivering them to a prominent politician known as 'Baghel' to support upcoming election expenses in the state.