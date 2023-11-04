Northeast monsoon brings heavy rain to Tamil Nadu; 'Orange alert' issued in three Kerala districts

Heavy rain lashed parts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange alert’ predicting adverse weather conditions until Sunday. The onset of the northeast monsoon has intensified in the state, leading to heavy to very heavy rainfall in sourthern districts. According to the met department, Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu has reported 8 cm of rainfall, while Annamalai Nagar, Manjolai, Radhapuram, and Kakkachi have recorded 7 cm of rainfall over the past 24 hours. (File)

The IMD has also issued an ‘orange alert’ for parts of Kerala, indicating the likelihood of very heavy rainfall on Saturday. The Met Department has predicted very heavy rainfall in three districts: Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Ernakulam.

IMD has forecasted light to moderate fairly widespread heavy rain in the southern part of India for the next seven days. This rainfall is expected to affect Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and southern Karnataka, with precipitation expected to continue until November 6, starting from Saturday.

Schools shut in TN; Rainfall expected for next 3 days

Due to bad weather forecast by the weather agency on November 4 and 5, schools in nine districts, namely Chennai, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Theni, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Sivagangai, and Nellai, were temporarily shut for one day.

The met department predicted that moderate rainfall will persist in isolated areas of Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, and Karaikkal for the next six days.

According to Chennai Regional Meteorology Department, in the next three days, heavy rainfall is expected in isolated locations within districts including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram.

Rainfall warnings issued for these districts in Kerala

The IMD has issued heavy rainfall warnings for various districts in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. A yellow alert has been issued for Saturday in districts Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur in Kerala.

For Sunday, a yellow alert has been issued in seven Kerala districts: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod.

The weather department further forecast the possibility of heavy rain at isolated locations in Kerala from November 4 to 8, with very heavy rain at isolated places on Saturday and Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)

