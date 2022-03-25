Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Afternoon brief: Complete Ladakh disengagement for normal ties, Doval tells Wang and all the latest news
india news

Afternoon brief: Complete Ladakh disengagement for normal ties, Doval tells Wang and all the latest news

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi shakes hands with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, during their meeting, at the South Block, in New Delhi, Friday.(PTI)
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 01:14 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

Complete Ladakh disengagement for normal ties: Doval to Wang

During the meeting with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, national security adviser Ajit Doval stressed the need for complete disengagement. Read more 

S Phangnon Konyak elected 1st Naga woman Rajya Sabha member

S Phangnon Konyak was on Friday elected unopposed as the Rajya Sabha member from Nagaland, making her the first woman. Read more 

Ravi Shastri gives his verdict on Virat Kohli's batting position in RCB for IPL 2022

One of the key talking points for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the start of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Read more 

Anil Kapoor talks about becoming grandparents in birthday post for wife Sunita, Sonam Kapoor shares old magazine cover

Anil Kapoor has penned a sweet note for wife Sunita Kapoor on her birthday. Read more 

Kajal Aggarwal nails pregnancy fashion in 3k mini summer dress, new moms-to-be take notes: See pics

Ever since Kajal Aggarwal and her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, announced her pregnancy, the actor has secured a permanent place in our most. Read more  

Dad dresses up as Luisa for daughter’s Encanto-themed birthday party

One doting dad is receiving tons of love on the Internet after a video showing him dressed up as a character from the film Encanto was posted online. Read more 

