S Phangnon Konyak elected 1st Naga woman Rajya Sabha member

KOHIMA: S Phangnon Konyak was on Friday elected unopposed as the Rajya Sabha member from Nagaland, making her the first woman from the state to get a berth in Parliament’s Upper House.

“S Phangnon Konyak sponsored by the Baratiya Janata Party (BJP) has been declared duly elected uncontested to fill the seat in the Council of States [Rajya Sabha] from Nagaland State, the term of which is due to expire on 2nd April 2022,” chief electoral officer V Shashank Shekhar said in a statement.

Khruohituonuo Rio, the returning Officer for the biennial election in Nagaland, said Konyak was the only candidate who filed the nomination.

In a tweet, chief minister Neiphiu Rio said: “Congratulations, Smt. Phangnon Konyak @phangnon on being elected to the @RajyaSabha and also on becoming the first Naga woman to represent Nagaland in the Rajya Sabha. I am confident that you will represent our state exceptionally well. I wish you the best for a successful tenure.”

Konyak, who is the state BJP women’s wing chief, has become the second woman Member of Parliament from Nagaland in 45 years. Rano M Shaiza was the first. She was elected to Lok Sabha in 1977. KG Kenye of Naga People’s Front, who occupies the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Nagaland, will retire on April 2.