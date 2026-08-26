Five killed after speeding car runs over people performing 'kirtan' in Bihar's Supaul

Five people were killed after a speeding car ran over a group of people performing kirtan by the roadside on NH 327E in Bihar's Supaul district late Tuesday night, police said. Family members mourn the loss of their after a speeding car ploughed into a group of devotees performing a roadside puja, in Supaul district of Bihar. (PTI Photo)

The incident took place near Kataiya Chowk under the Pipra police station area when the speeding car, coming from the Pipra side, allegedly lost control and rammed into the group.

Three people, Tilo Das, Rajo Das and Surendra Yadav, died on the spot, while the injured were rushed to Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Also Read: Two killed, one injured in separate road accidents in Delhi

Two other injured persons were also undergoing treatment, and one of them, Krishna Shah, was referred to a higher medical centre for advanced treatment.

Following the accident, panic and chaos prevailed at the spot, with locals gathering and blocking the highway in protest. Police personnel reached the spot and attempted to pacify the protesters and restore vehicular movement.

The incident also triggered grief and anger among the families of the victims, with relatives creating a commotion at Sadar Hospital following the deaths.

JDU MLA from Supaul, Ramvilas Kamat, termed the incident distressing and said authorities were looking into the circumstances leading to the accident and any possible negligence.

Also Read: Telangana: 6 killed after private bus rams into stationary truck in Suryapet

Speaking to ANI, he said, "It's a distressing event. Whenever a society experiences such a sudden loss of five lives, it deeply impacts everyone. The community is devastated, and our hearts go out to the affected families. We've communicated with the authorities and are personally and socially investigating the causes, looking for any negligence or errors. Those responsible will face consequences. Our priority is to support the families, ensuring they receive justice and the necessary assistance from both government and social channels. We're fully committed to this cause."

He further said that the anger among locals was understandable and assured that those responsible would be held accountable.

"The public's anger is understandable; we're all grieving and upset. I've been in contact with officials since last night, and they've been taking prompt action. I've also spoken with high-ranking officers, and we'll ensure there's no leniency. Whoever's negligence led to this will be held accountable," he said.

Also Read: Truck carrying Haryana pilgrims falls into gorge in Una, 40 hurt

A family member also spoke about the sudden loss of loved ones and sought assistance and justice.

"It happened so suddenly. We were just together, and then they were gone. It's a loss we can't even describe. We need help and justice for our family," said a member of the family.

Police have initiated an investigation into the accident and are ascertaining the circumstances that led to the collision.