Kolkata, A probe committee constituted by Jadavpur University to investigate the recent violence on the campus is likely to hold its first meeting this week after the "injured" vice-chancellor rejoins duty, officials said. Jadavpur unrest probe committee to hold first meeting this week after 'injured' VC rejoins

VC Chiranjib Bhattacharya sustained injuries on his knee after tripping and falling down while leaving a meeting with stakeholders on Monday night and was advised three days' rest by doctors, they said.

"He is expected to return to the campus on Thursday or Friday," an office-bearer of the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association said.

Leftist organisations SFI, RSF, AIDSO and FETSU were also seeking to meet the authorities after the VC's return.

A general meeting of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students' Union on August 19 evening led to a clash between members of the RSS-affiliated ABVP and Left-leaning student groups at the university here early on August 20, leaving several students injured. Both sides accused each other of bringing outsiders into the campus.

In a related incident in the afternoon of August 20, both SFI and ABVP supporters scuffled with the police in their bid to enter the campus from two ends of the same road while the law enforcers struggled to keep them at bay. During the melee, the university's emblem was pulled down from gate number 4.

"We are looking forward to the meeting of the probe committee... We will submit a deputation to the committee that day," SFI leader Anjil Das said.

The students have demanded action against all those found responsible in the clashes, including university officials and security personnel.

They have also demanded that those under investigation be barred from entering the campus during the probe so that the process is not influenced or disrupted, Das said.

Kolkata Police officers visited the university on Tuesday and collected CCTV footage related to the clashes.

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