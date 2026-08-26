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Chennai couple accused of cheating man of ₹1 crore arrested after 10 years

A complaint was filed on April 20, 2015, by James and the case was being investigated by the Central Crime Branch, Chennai since then.

Updated on: Aug 26, 2026, 13:06:18 IST
By S Vijay Karthik
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The central crime branch police on Tuesday arrested a Chennai couple who had been absconding for over a decade after allegedly cheating a resident of more than 1 crore, police said.

A special team was formed under Inspector L Sarojini, with the use of modern technology, the special team arrested the couple who have been absconding for over 10 years. (Representational Photo/ PTI)
A special team was formed under Inspector L Sarojini, with the use of modern technology, the special team arrested the couple who have been absconding for over 10 years. (Representational Photo/ PTI)

Accordinig to police, the couple J Dharani, 49, and his wife D Rajalakshmi, 41, met V James through a common friend in 2010 promised high returns to him through a real estate business which the couple was allegedly running .

Couple allegedly went missing after taking money

Believing the couple, James initially invested an amount of 58.13 lakh in instalments between 2010 and 2011. In addition, he paid a sum of 22 lakh as chit fund money to D Rajalakshmi and another 57 lakh that was demanded by her under various reasons, police added.

Also read | 5 men held for murder of family of 3 in Chennai

“The total amount received by the couple was 1.05 crore from V James. However, after collecting the money, the couple went missing,” the police said.

A complaint was filed on April 20, 2015, by James and the case was being investigated by the Central Crime Branch, Chennai since then.

A special team was formed under Inspector L Sarojini, with the use of modern technology, the special team arrested the couple who have been absconding for over 10 years. Both accused were produced before the court on Tuesday and remanded to judicial custody, the police added.

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Home/India News/Chennai Couple Accused Of Cheating Man Of ₹1 Crore Arrested After 10 Years
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