At 22,000 feet, -15°C: DRDO pulls off high-altitude combat parachute test

The test for the system – designed by DRDO’s Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment – was carried out by Wing Commander Rahul Jha, chief test jumper and MWO R J Singh, VM(G), MWO Vivek Tiwari. The trio executed the jump from a height of 22,000 feet above mean sea level (AMSL), where the temperature was −15°C.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday successfully tested a Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS) at Dropzone, in one of the world’s highest altitude zones in the Leh district of Ladakh.

“Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS) designed and developed by ADRDE, DRDO was successfully tested at one of the world’s highest altitudes Drop Zones (Nyoma, Mudh DZ),” the DRDO said in a post on X.

“ADRDE test Jumpers Wg Cdr Rahul Jha Chief Test Jumper, MWO R J Singh, VM(G), MWO Vivek Tiwari executed the jump from 22,000 feet AMSL wherein the temperature was −15°C and utilised MCPS and all other sub-systems including indigenous para computer, oxygen system & jumpsuits. The parachute was deployed at 20,000 ft, with a safe landing at 13,700 ft,” it added.

The DRDO also said “the successful trial demonstrated the efficacy, reliability and tactical employability of MCPS in extreme high-altitude conditions, reinforcing India’s commitment to self-reliance in critical defence technologies.”