Bihar’s most recognisable snacks sattu, makhana to be served at Brics Summit

“A metal water bottle, coffee mug and a compact bag containing a Brics diary, pen and souvenir are among the other articles [in the welcome kit]. Coffee from Odisha’s Koraput and handicraft products from Gujarat will also be presented,” said an official, asking not to be named.

Brics originally comprised Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. It expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE. Saudi Arabia and Indonesia joined in 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam became partner countries last year. The grouping represents around 49.5% of the global population, 40% of global GDP, and around 26% of global trade.

Sattu and makhana, two of Bihar’s most recognisable snacks, will be part of a welcome kit for delegates and journalists at the three-day Brics Summit of the world’s 11 major emerging economies in New Delhi, as part of an effort to highlight India’s diverse food traditions.

What impact does makhana's geographical indication tag have on its market identity?

What impact does makhana's geographical indication tag have on its market identity?

How does the inclusion of Bihar's snacks at the BRICS Summit support local products?

How does the inclusion of Bihar's snacks at the BRICS Summit support local products?

What is sattu and why is it significant to Bihar's food culture?

What is sattu and why is it significant to Bihar's food culture?

Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for platforming the state’s products at a major international gathering. In a social media post, he highlighted sattu and makhana as symbols of Bihar’s food traditions, enterprise and the aspirations to take local products to global consumers.

Patna-based agriculture entrepreneur Abhishek Kumar, who was awarded the Krishi Ratna award in 2016 at a function in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence, said the inclusion of Bihar’s products has special resonance when makhana is acquiring an international identity as a nutritious and value-added agricultural product. “Bihar remains the country’s principal makhana-producing state. The crop is particularly associated with the Mithila region.”

Makhana was granted a geographical indication tag in 2022, strengthening efforts to establish its distinct identity in domestic and overseas markets. Sattu is part of Bihar’s everyday food culture. It is made primarily from roasted gram flour. Sattu is affordable and nutritious.

Kumar said the inclusion of makhana and sattu highlights Bihar’s rural food heritage and emerging commercial potential. He added that the symbolism is significant. “The Brics summit brings together leaders and delegations from major emerging economies and attracts a large international media presence. For products that are often associated primarily with Bihar’s domestic markets, the event offers an opportunity for their story to reach audiences far beyond the state.”

He added the choice fits into a broader push to give Indian agricultural and traditional products greater visibility through branding, geographical identity and value addition.