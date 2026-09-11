Jailed Hindu monk gets 5-hour parole for mother's funeral in Bangladesh: 'Pure, unadulterated cruelty'

"Following an application by his brother over the death of his mother, we have passed an order to release Chinmoy Krishna from jail on parole for five hours in accordance with the law," the newspaper quoted DC Zahidul Islam Mia as saying.

Chinmoy's mother, Sandhya Rani Dhar, 70, died early Thursday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hathazari. Chattogram District Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Zahidul Islam Mia ordered Das's release on parole following an application from his family, PTI reported, citing The Daily Star .

Swatantra Gauranga Das Brahmachari, vice-president of ISKCON's Prabartak Sri Krishna Temple, confirmed the decision, bdnews24.com reported.

"The application has been approved. He will be released for five hours. He will have to travel to Hathazari, attend his mother's funeral and return within that period," the news portal reported Gauranga Das Brahmachari as saying.

Outrage over 5-hour parole The decision to grant Chinmoy Krishna Das five hours of parole drew criticism from political commentator Tehseen Poonawalla and BJP leaders.

Poonawalla questioned the five-hour duration, saying, "5 hours just 5 hours to bid farewell to his own mother. 5 hours... then marched back into a jail cell. Just 5 hours!!" He said watching Das "break down before Shri Krishna" had "completely shattered my heart" and added, "This is just pure, unadulterated cruelty. People don't do this even with an enemy!!"

Poonawalla also questioned India's response, saying, "But with all our global influence, our power, and our stature we should have secured basic human rights for a Hindu priest! That also is our jobs!" He added, "Where else do Hindus have hope of international pressure but from Bharat!" Poonawalla called on India to "use our voice, assert our regional power, show spine and secure & cement our territorial dominance!!"

BJP leader CT Ravi also criticised the decision, saying, "A dying mother wanted to see her son, but Bangladesh’s unjust system denied Chinmoy Krishna Das even that final moment. After her death, he was given just five hours of parole to perform her last rites." He added, "A system that denies a son the right to be with his dying mother cannot call itself just."

Ravi further said, "Chinmoy Krishna Das’s only “crime”? Raising his voice for Hindus and being a Hindu." He added, "This injustice must end. Those responsible must be held accountable."

BJP leader Vishali Poddar said Das's mother "wanted to see her son one last time" but he "was denied that chance." She said, "After her death, Chinmoy Krishna Das got just five hours of parole to perform her last rites."

Poddar added, "A Hindu monk remains behind bars, denied justice. His only “fault”? Being Hindu." She ended her statement by saying, "Release Chinmoy Krishna Das."

Why Chinmoy Krishna Das is in jail Das was arrested in November 2024 on sedition charges for allegedly disrespecting the national flag. His arrest sparked protests and communal tensions in Bangladesh.

He was subsequently booked in several additional cases, including charges of murder, attempted murder and vandalism. He is facing six criminal cases in total and has been granted bail by the High Court in four cases so far.

However, he is not set to be released soon because of the other cases against him. His bail in the sedition case remains stayed, while the trial in the murder case is under way at the Chattogram Speedy Trial Tribunal.

The murder case concerns an incident in which government prosecutor Saiful Islam Alif was hacked to death in the southeastern port city of Chattogram by activists protesting Das's arrest.

Das, who was previously associated with ISKCON, is a spokesman for a group named Hindu Sammilito Sanatan Jagaran Jote.

The group organised several rallies in Bangladesh, demanding minority rights, safety and protection from civil unrest in 2024 after the ouster of Hasina following a violent student-led street protest.

(With PTI inputs)