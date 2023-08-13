Afternoon brief: Cong leader slams BJP for complaint against Priyanka Gandhi; and all the latest news

‘Low-level, disgusting’: Congress leader on BJP's complaint against Priyanka Gandhi over ‘50% commission’ post

Madhya Pradesh Congress state spokesperson Santosh Singh Gautam on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for filing a complaint against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other top party leaders over accusing the MP government of indulging in corruption, calling the move "low-level, disgusting and oppressive".

Ankita Lokhande's father dies in Mumbai, Shraddha Arya and others celebs pay last respects

Shashikant Lokhande, actor Ankita Lokhande's father, has died. He was reportedly 68. The last rites were held at Oshiwara crematorium on Sunday. Celebrities, including Shraddha Arya, were spotted arriving at Ankita's Mumbai home to pay their last respects ahead of the funeral.

'I wasn't making any mistake in first 3 T20Is. But...': Shubman Gill breaks silence on single-digit scores vs WI

In another splendid display, Team India set the stage for a thrilling conclusion to the five-match T20I series against West Indies, securing a convincing 9-wicket victory over the hosts in Lauderhill. The side expertly pursued a target of 179 runs, with the opening duo of Shubman Gill (77), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (84*) taking center stage with remarkable partnership worth 165 runs.

Malaika Arora sets Melbourne on fire in a red thigh-slit gown and sultry smoky eyes, leaves fans swooning: Watch

Malaika Arora never disappoints with her red-carpet fashion choices. The star is often called one of the OG fashion icons of Bollywood, and her ability to slay risque style choices with elegance and panache is one of the reasons.

CGI camel soars across UAE skies on world’s longest zipline. Watch

A video that has been going viral on social media shows a 'camel' taking a flight on the world's longest zip line in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. The video has left people in disbelief, with some worrying about the camel's 'fear of heights' and others finding it 'ridiculous'.

