‘Low-level, disgusting’: Congress leader on BJP's complaint against Priyanka Gandhi over ‘50% commission’ post

Madhya Pradesh Congress state spokesperson Santosh Singh Gautam on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for filing a complaint against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other top party leaders over accusing the MP government of indulging in corruption, calling the move “low-level, disgusting and oppressive”. Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo)

“After the news of the MP government taking 50 percent commission became public, the BJP freaked out. Through the police, it lodged an FIR against top Congress leaders last night, which shows the low-level, disgusting, and oppressive display of their fury,” the Congress leader told news agency PTI.

BJP's legal cell convener Nimesh Pathak on Saturday lodged a complaint against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and former union minister Arun Yadav over their social media post accusing the BJP-led MP government of corruption.

On Friday, Priyanka Gandhi shared a report claiming that a union of contractors from Madhya Pradesh have written a letter to the chief justice of the high court, complaining that they receive payment only after paying 50% commission.

“The people of Madhya Pradesh will remove the BJP government of 50% commission. The corrupt BJP government in Karnataka used to collect 40% commission. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP has gone ahead by breaking its own record of corruption. The people of Karnataka ousted the government with 40% commission, now the people of Madhya Pradesh will remove the BJP government with 50% commission from power,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

BJP hits back

The BJP has termed the Congress leaders' allegation “false”, saying they are “trying to spread lies every day”. State BJP president VD Sharma while addressing a press conference on Saturday said, “Yesterday, the Congress leaders lied by circulating a fake letter, which was written on the name of the organisation which doesn’t exist, and the contractor and his address was also found false.”

“The BJP will take strong action against this cyber crime and Gandhi will have to answer where this letter came from,” he added.