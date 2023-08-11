‘Rahul Gandhi’s launch flopped once again': Anurag Thakur on Congress MP's remark over PM's speech

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday launched an attack on Congress and said Rahul Gandhi's ‘launch has failed and flopped once again’. He was responding to Congress MP's remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha address in the end of the no-confidence motion debate. Union minister Anurag Thakur(PTI)

“Using of indecent words and lying have become a habit for Congress leaders…Their pride and ego has made them a member of the 'ghamandiya' alliance,” Thakur said while addressing the media.

Rahul Gandhi earlier hit out at PM Modi saying it is not appropriate for him to laugh and crack jokes in Parliament while Manipur has been ‘on fire’ for the past four months.

"Women and children are dying over there, women are being molested and raped and the Prime Minister of India is sitting in the middle of Parliament and laughing. This is not about Rahul Gandhi, it is not about the Congress, it is not about opposition, it is about India, it is about our country. A state has been decimated, it does not exist anymore and it has happened because of the politics of the BJP -- divide and rule and burn," the Congress MP said during a press conference earlier today.

On Gandhi's remark in Lok Sabha where he claimed ‘Bharat Mata has been murdered in Manipur’, Thakur said ‘only the supporters of ‘Tukde-Tukde’ gang can think of killing our Bharat Mata’. "They are not concerned about Manipur, but are worried about their image in media," he added.

Some of the words from Congress MP's Lok Sabha speech on no-trust motion was earlier expunged from the records by Speaker Om Birla. Following this, Gandhi later alleged that 'Bharat Mata' is and ‘unparliamentary word' nowadays.