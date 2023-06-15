Afternoon brief: Cyclone Biparjoy just 170km from Gujarat coast, says IMD; and all the latest news

IMD issues 'red message' with Cyclone Biparjoy now just 170km from Gujarat coast Cyclone Biparjoy is hours away from Gujarat's Kutch coast as the state makes final preparations for heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by gale-force winds of 115 to 125 kph. Expected to break as a 'very severe cyclonic storm', Biparjoy is around 170 km from Jakhau Port and 'landfall process will start from evening and continue till night', India Meterological Department head Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told reporters Thursday morning. Read Here. Police personnel and other officials at Navlakhi Port ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, near Morbi.(PTI)

"Need to unify with Hindus across America": Congresswoman before PM Modi's visit

US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee on Wednesday (local time) said there is a need to join together, unify together with all the Hindus across America. "The power of Hindus in the United States is powerful. We need to join together, unify together with all of the Hindus across America. That will be a powerful force," the US Congresswoman said while addressing the first-ever Hindu-American Summit organised at US Capitol Hill. Read Here.

Adipurush advance booking: Prabhas film promises box office 'tsunami' with over 4.7 lakh tickets sold already

Adipurush is looking to make an impressive start. The latest advance booking numbers for the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer are in and the film has already sold more than 4.7 lakh tickets for its weekend shows. Sharing details of Adipurush's advance ticket sales at multiplexes so far, trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicted a 'box office tsunami loading' as he tweeted the numbers. Adipurush will be released on June 16. Read Here.

Is it important to drink milk for strong bones? Here are rules to add calcium to your diet as per age

Milk is regarded as a superfood for children as it is a storehouse of calcium, protein, essential vitamins and thus important for the little ones' growing bodies and brain. However as we grow old, experts argue that the unhealthy amounts of fat in the milk can pose a risk to heart disease, cholesterol and similar chronic diseases in people. As per National Library of Medicine, a glass of milk contains 5 g saturated fats which is 20% of one's daily requirement. Saturated fatty acid is commonly is known to contribute to the development of cardiovascular diseases and stroke because it may raise the ratio of LDL to HDL cholesterol. Read Here.

45-year-old fakes death, later shows up at his funeral

A 45-year-old man faked his death and later showed up at his own funeral by jumping out of a helicopter. Yes, you read that right. David Baerten, a TikToker from Belgium, along with his family decided to play this prank on their friends and relatives to test who genuinely cared about him. Read Here.

