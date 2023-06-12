Afternoon brief: Cyclone Biparjoy supercharged twice by Arabian Sea, say experts; and all the latest news

Biparjoy was supercharged twice by the unusually warm Arabian Sea: Experts

Cyclone Biparjoy, which is expected to make landfall in Gujarat on Thursday, underwent rapid intensification twice during its lifecycle before it developed on June 7, experts said on Monday. Read More

Last Indian journalist in China asked to leave this month

The last Indian journalist in China has been asked to leave, as Beijing and New Delhi eject each other’s reporters in a tit-for-tat row deepening a rift between the Asian economic powerhouses. Read More

Gadar 2 teaser: Sunny Deol's Tara Singh will ‘take Lahore in dahej’. Watch

The Anil Sharma-directed romantic-action drama original was set during the Partition of India and starring Ameesha Patel and created history at the box office when it was released in 2001. Read More

Mira Rajput's neon sweater and flared denim combo spells effortless chic for vacation looks

Mira Rajput, the fashionable wife of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, has emerged as a style icon. Her Instagram is a fashion haven, featuring captivating photoshoots that showcase her sun-kissed allure in bodycon dresses and ethnic elegance in embellished lehengas. Read More

‘Buy WHO from Bill Gates’: Elon Musk reacts to entrepreneur’s unusual request

After the Twitter takeover, Elon Musk is considering ‘buying’ World Health Organization (WHO). No, we aren’t saying that. An entrepreneur named Dr Eli David, who recently tagged Elon Musk asking him if he could buy ‘WHO from Bill Gates’, says so. Read More

Virat Kohli drops blockbuster message after Team India's heartbreaking defeat in WTC final against Australia

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli was hoping to end India's trophy less run in ICC events when the batting icon walked to bat on Day 5 of the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. Read More

