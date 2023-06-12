Virat Kohli drops blockbuster message after Team India's heartbreaking defeat in WTC final against Australia

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli was hoping to end India's trophy less run in ICC events when the batting icon walked to bat on Day 5 of the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. Standing in Australia's way on the penultimate day of the Ultimate Test, Kohli played a stroke-filled knock of 44 off 60 balls to help Rohit Sharma and Co. reach 164 for 3 at The Oval. India's Virat Kohli passes through the winner's mace during the presentation ceremony(ICC Twitter)

The ex-India skipper and former vice-captain Ajnkya Rahane added 71 runs for the fourth wicket on Day 4 of the WTC final against Australia. Though Kohli reignited India's hopes of sealing a historic win over Australia on the penultimate day, the former Indian skipper failed to repeat his batting heroics on Day 5 as the on-song batter added just five runs to his overnight score.

Kohli breaks silence after WTC final

Kohli's batting no-show on the final day of the WTC final paved the way for Australia to register a famous win over the Asian giants. With Pat Cummins and Co. securing the ICC Test mace after thrashing India in the WTC final, a dejected Kohli took to Instagram to share a noteworthy message. “Silence is a source of great strength," Kohli shared a post on Instagram in which the batting maestro credited Chinese philosopher - Lao Tzu.

The 34-year-old was dismissed by Scott Boland, who sparked a shocking batting collapse of Team India in the first session on Day 5 at The Oval. Boland dismissed Kohli and middle-order batter Ravindra Jadeja in the same over to turn the tie on its head. Asked to chase down a record target of 444, India only managed to score 234 after Kohli's departure. Kohli scored 49 off 78 balls in the 2nd innings. The 34-year-old was dismissed by Mitchell Starc for 14 off 31 balls in India's first essay.

Gavaskar slams Kohli

Batting icon Kohli was slammed by legendary Sunil Gavaskar for his poor shot selection. "It was a pretty ordinary shot. Outside the off stump. He was leaving till then. Maybe he was conscious that he needed one run to reach his half-century. It happens when you are nearing a milestone," Gavaskar told Star Sports. India lost its last seven wickets for the addition of 70 runs as Australia recorded a massive 209-run win to win their maiden WTC title. Australia have now won every ICC Men's trophy.

