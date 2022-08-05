Afternoon brief: Cyclone Tauktae uprooted over 3.5mn trees in Gir National Park, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Cyclone Tauktae uprooted over 3.5 million trees in Gir National Park

Cyclone Tauktae uprooted over 3.5 million trees in Gujarat’s Gir National Park when it tore up India’s west coast in May 2021, the state forest department has concluded after multiple surveys even as experts said the loss has a silver lining as lions often prefer open landscape. Read more

Day after ED questioning, Kharge marks Congress stir in black kurta, turban

Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, arrived in the Parliament on Friday for the ongoing monsoon session, donning a black kurta and turban as a mark of protest in line with the Congress' ‘Halla Bol’ march against inflation and unemployment. Read more

Canada must develop ‘comprehensive India strategy’ to unlock potential of economic ties: Report

In a new report, two major Canadian business groups have called for Canada to develop a “comprehensive India strategy” so as to unlock the potential of bilateral economic ties. Read more

'He might not give you 70s, 80s or hundreds, but...': Ex-India player throws 22-year-old star's name for T20 World Cup

India have tried multiple opening combinations in the lead-up to this year's World T20 in Australia. Read more

Aamir Khan regrets not spending enough time with kids Ira Khan, Junaid Khan; meets them every week now

Aamir Khan has said that he regrets not spending enough time with his kids - daughter Ira Khan and son Junaid Khan. Read more

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: The ultimate faceoff comparison

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue have been the two leading players in the sub-compact SUV segment in the Indian car market for years, and counting. Read more

