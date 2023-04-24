Afternoon brief: DCW chief reacts to protesting wrestlers sleeping on footpath, and all the latest news

‘Why are they being insulted’: Swati Maliwal posts Vinesh Phogat's ‘footpath’ pic

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Monday asked why India's top wrestlers are being “insulted” as they resumed their protest over the issue of sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, spending Sunday night at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital. Read Here.

'I've played under Mahi bhai for…': Ajinkya Rahane namedrops MS Dhoni after sizzling knock vs KKR in IPL 2023

He might be batting like a dream for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, but for veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane - the best is yet to come. Continuing his white-ball evolution in the 16th edition of the cash-rich league on Sunday, Rahane top-scored for MS Dhoni and Co. to help CSK register a memorable win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2023. Read Here.

Why singles are putting pear emojis in their Instagram, Twitter bios

Are you single and tired of dating apps too? It is time to put a pear emoji in your Instagram bio. But why to do that? Well, singles around the world have started to put a pear emoji in their bios to indicate their relationship status. Yes you read that right. Read Here.

Anupam Kher teases Anil Kapoor as he takes oxygen therapy, shares video: ‘Bataya nahi aap chand pe ja rahe ho’

Actor Anil Kapoor, who has been doing different workouts, has now taken to oxygen therapy. Taking to Twitter on Monday, actor Anupam Kher shared a video of Anil inside an oxygen therapy chamber placed in a room. In the clip, Anil was seen lying inside the chamber with an oxygen mask on. Read Here.

Intermittent fasting can prevent tooth decay, improve dental health; know all benefits from experts

Intermittent fasting has many benefits for your overall well-being from cardiovascular health, reducing inflammation, liver health and burning fat. No wonder, many people are trying this diet for weight loss and lowering cholesterol. However, one unexpected benefit of intermittent fasting could be that it helps control dental inflammation. Read Here.

Sachin Tendulkar's 10 cute family photos

On the occasion of Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday, here are 10 beautiful photos of Sachin with his family. See Here.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV launched. Check out variant- wise pricing

Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV was officially launched in the Indian car market on Monday at a starting price of 27.46 lakh, going up to ₹13.13 lakh for the top-end Alpha Dual Tone with AT and the more powerful engine (ex-showroom). A Baleno-based SUV, Maruti Fronx was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in January and is now looking to help the company expand its SUV portfolio and capture a larger share of the market. Read Here.

