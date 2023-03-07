Afternoon brief: Delhi HC's pre-arrest bail to BJP's Prashant Umrao booked over fake news; all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Justice Jasmeet Singh did not go into the merits of the case while giving Umrao time for availing legal remedy. (Representational Image)

Delhi HC grants pre-arrest bail to BJP leader booked in Tamil Nadu for fake news

The Delhi high court on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail till March 20 to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and lawyer Prashant Umrao in connection with a case registered against him in Tamil Nadu for spreading fake news about migrant workers from Bihar. Read more

CBI questions Lalu Prasad in land-for-jobs scam case

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrived at Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Misa Bharti's residence in New Delhi to question her father and party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in land-for-jobs case. Read more

Kiara Advani and her 'love' Sidharth Malhotra celebrate first Holi after wedding by sharing unseen pics from their Haldi

Holi celebrations have begun all across the country. Today, March 7, people are ringing in Choti Holi or Holika Dahan, and tomorrow (March 8), Holi will be celebrated with much pomp. Read more

'Beautiful': Woman dances to Saiyaan, wins hearts online. Watch

The Internet is an amazing place to showcase your talents. Many people dedicate their social media accounts to grow their abilities and make the audience aware of them. Read more

Web Stories | Kiara And Sidharth's Haldi Pics

Ponting's out-of-the-box advice for Rohit Sharma, Dravid in view of WTC final: 'Gill can open, Rahul can potentially...'

Team India are yet to reach the World Test Championship final. Had they won in Indore against Australia in the third Test match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, India would have become the first team to have secured a place in the summit clash. Read more