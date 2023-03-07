Home / Trending / 'Beautiful': Woman dances to Saiyaan, wins hearts online. Watch

'Beautiful': Woman dances to Saiyaan, wins hearts online. Watch

Published on Mar 07, 2023 12:35 PM IST

A dance video that has captured the attention of many is of this woman dancing to Kailash Kher's Saiyaan. Watch her full video inside.

Woman dances to Saiyaan by Kailash Kher.(Instagram/@Rama_mulay)
Woman dances to Saiyaan by Kailash Kher.(Instagram/@Rama_mulay)
ByVrinda Jain

The Internet is an amazing place to showcase your talents. Many people dedicate their social media accounts to grow their abilities and make the audience aware of them. From singing, creating art, dancing, sharing knowledge, and so much more, the Internet is truly a treasure trove of various things. Among these, dance clips are generally loved by a lot of people. They are entertaining to watch and even go viral at times. Now, another dance video that has captured the attention of many is of this woman dancing to Kailash Kher's Saiyaan.

In a video shared by Instagram user @Rama_mulay, you can see her performing on Saiyaan. The woman gracefully matches her steps to the beats. In the post's caption, the woman credited Instagram page @teamnaach for the choreography.

Take a look at the clip here:

This video was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 3000 times and has close to 500 likes. Many have even commented on the post.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "What a lovely performance!!!!! Kuddos!" Another person added, "So beautiful, pure grace." A third person wrote, "Awesome." Many others have reacted using heart emojis.

kailash kher dance
