Afternoon brief: Drugs for rare diseases exempted fully from basic customs duty, and all the latest news

Drugs for rare diseases exempted fully from basic customs duty

Caption: Basic customs duty of 10% is generally charged for medicines. (For Representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government on Thursday announced a full exemption of drugs and food imported for personal use for the treatment of rare diseases from basic customs duty, saying it will result in substantial cost savings and provide much-needed relief to the patients. Read more…

'My auction stopped at ₹1.10 cr and I was like 'So soon?': GT youngster recalls bidding war before IPL 2023 opener

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will kickstart their title defence in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against the mighty Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. After lifting the famous trophy in their debut season, Pandya's Gujarat Titans made significant gains by signing some of the biggest stars at the IPL auction last year. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anushka Sharma reacts as Virat Kohli shares their pic from trip, Vamika makes cameo. See post

Cricketer Virat Kohli has shared an unseen picture with his wife-actor Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika Kohli from their recent trip. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Virat posted the photo seemingly from their spiritual trip to Rishikesh. The couple was dressed in warm clothes for the trip. Read more…

How to freeze eggs like Priyanka Chopra; expert explains procedure, offers tips

Priyanka Chopra in a recent interview revealed she froze her eggs at the age of 30 on her mother Madhu Chopra's advice who is an obstetrician-gynaecologist. Like Priyanka, many women are opting to freeze their eggs in their young age due to several reasons from medical to person. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anand Mahindra shares video of woman making ice cream using fan. Watch

Anand Mahindra’s Twitter handle is filled with interesting and intriguing posts that never fail to capture people’s attention. His recent share is the same and has created a buzz among tweeple. He shared a video of a woman making ice cream at home using a fan and a rope. Read more…

Tips to deal with oily scalp

If you are continuosly dealing with an oily scalp, here are some tops to take care of it. Check web story here