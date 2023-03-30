Anushka Sharma reacts as Virat Kohli shares their pic from trip, Vamika makes cameo. See post

Cricketer Virat Kohli has shared an unseen picture with his wife-actor Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika Kohli from their recent trip. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Virat posted the photo seemingly from their spiritual trip to Rishikesh. The couple was dressed in warm clothes for the trip. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma on how she managed filming for Chakda Xpress as a new mom) Anushka Sharma has reacted to her husband Virat Kohli's new post.

In the picture, Anushka and Virat Kohli were seen crossing a bridge built across a river as greenery and mountains surrounded them. In the photo, Anushka held Vamika and also carried a backpack. Virat was seen carrying Vamika's pram on his back. Virat captioned the post, "Crossing all bridges of doubt and into love (red heart and family emojis)." Anushka, Varun Dhawan, and Athiya Shetty liked the post.

In January, ahead of India's Test series against Australia, Virat and Anushka Sharma embarked on a trip to Rishikesh. The couple paid a visit to Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram. Several pictures went viral in which Anushka and Virat were seen worshipping at the ashram. Virat also obliged other devotees with selfie requests at the ashram. Their Rishikesh trip followed their visit to an ashram in Vrindavan.

Recently, Anushka and Virat attended the Indian Sports Honours. For the event, Anushka chose an off-shoulder purple-coloured dress. She completed her look with sparkling ear cuffs and anklets. Anushka attended another event last week in Mumbai. For the occasion, she chose a black thigh-slit dress. She kept her hair tied in a bun. She accentuated the look with anklets and a neckpiece. Anushka dropped multiple pictures of these two looks on her social media page.

Earlier this month, the couple also visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Anushka and Virat tied the knot in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for several years. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021.

Fans will see Anushka essaying the role of the legendary former Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami in Chakda Xpress. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film is a sports biopic based on the life of Jhulan. It will stream exclusively on Netflix.

Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing Chakda Xpress with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz. The movie marks the comeback of Anushka after her last release Zero in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON