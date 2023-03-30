Anand Mahindra shares video of woman making ice cream using fan. Watch

Anand Mahindra’s Twitter handle is filled with interesting and intriguing posts that never fail to capture people’s attention. His recent share is the same and has created a buzz among tweeple. He shared a video of a woman making ice cream at home using a fan and a rope. The image, taken from the video shared by Anand Mahindra, shows the woman who made ice cream using a fan.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)

The video was originally posted on a YouTube channel called Hetal's Art. The clip, however, went viral after being re-shared by Anand Mahindra. “Where there’s a will, there’s a way. Hand-made & Fan-made ice cream. Only in India,” he tweeted as he shared the video.

The clip opens to show a woman preparing the ice cream mixture. Once done, she pours the liquid into a steel can and then places it inside a big tumbler. She then fills the tumbler with ice and attaches a rope to the handle of the can placed inside. Then, she ties the other end of the rope to a fan and switches it on. As the fan keeps spinning, the tumbler also moves.

Take a look at the video to see what happens next:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being tweeted, it has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 1.1 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“World’s best,” commented a Twitter user. “Great efforts,” shared another. “Wah! Kya baat hai,” expressed a third. “Great,” wrote a fourth.

