Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra shares video of woman making ice cream using fan. Watch

Anand Mahindra shares video of woman making ice cream using fan. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 30, 2023 11:03 AM IST

“Hand-made & Fan-made ice cream,” reads a part of the caption Anand Mahindra posted on Twitter while sharing the video of a woman making ice cream using a fan.

Anand Mahindra’s Twitter handle is filled with interesting and intriguing posts that never fail to capture people’s attention. His recent share is the same and has created a buzz among tweeple. He shared a video of a woman making ice cream at home using a fan and a rope.

The image, taken from the video shared by Anand Mahindra, shows the woman who made ice cream using a fan.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
The image, taken from the video shared by Anand Mahindra, shows the woman who made ice cream using a fan.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)

The video was originally posted on a YouTube channel called Hetal's Art. The clip, however, went viral after being re-shared by Anand Mahindra. “Where there’s a will, there’s a way. Hand-made & Fan-made ice cream. Only in India,” he tweeted as he shared the video.

The clip opens to show a woman preparing the ice cream mixture. Once done, she pours the liquid into a steel can and then places it inside a big tumbler. She then fills the tumbler with ice and attaches a rope to the handle of the can placed inside. Then, she ties the other end of the rope to a fan and switches it on. As the fan keeps spinning, the tumbler also moves.

Also Read: 'Find music in everything': Anand Mahindra shares video of man who turned a carrot into a clarinet

Take a look at the video to see what happens next:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being tweeted, it has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 1.1 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“World’s best,” commented a Twitter user. “Great efforts,” shared another. “Wah! Kya baat hai,” expressed a third. “Great,” wrote a fourth.

Also Read: Anand Mahindra is impressed with this fan-edited clip of puppet ‘dancing’ to RRR’s Naatu Naatu

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video twitter video
viral video twitter video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out