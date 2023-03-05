'Find music in everything': Anand Mahindra shares video of man who turned a carrot into a clarinet

Anand Mahindra is an avid Twitter user who never misses the opportunity to share interesting posts with his followers. From talking about new technologies to promoting young talent, his Twitter feed is filled with intriguing posts. On Sunday, the Mahindra & Mahindra Group Chairperson shared a video of a musician who turned a carrot into a clarinet and played melodious music with it.

In an approx three-minute video shared by the business tycoon on Sunday, an Australian musician identified as Linsey Pollak turned a carrot into a clarinet by drilling holes in the vegetable. At first, he drilled the carrot to carve precise holes and peeled a bit of it to turn it into a sharp, cylindrical shape. Then he fitted a funnel at the bottom and added a saxophone's mouthpiece on top.

Once done, he displayed his creation to the audience and started playing the carrot-carved instrument. The audience cheered the musician with a loud round of applause. "The message I got from this? Find music in everything around you…#sundayvibes", Mahindra captioned the post.

As soon as the video was posted on the platform, it garnered the attention of the netizens with over three lakh views and over four thousand likes. A user wrote, "Find music in everything around u, And find happiness in everything u do". "A master craftsman can work with anything he has. What a perfect example sir", another user commented. A third user wrote, "Finding the music in everything is like discovering a hidden treasure. It's in the sound of raindrops, the hum of a fridge, the purr of a cat n even the crunch of a potato chip. Who needs a playlist when you have life's soundtrack at your fingertips?"