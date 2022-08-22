Afternoon brief: Farooq Abdullah holds all-party meet over J&K voter list row, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Farooq Abdullah holds all-party meet over inclusion of non-local voters in J&K

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah is holding an all-party meeting regarding the "inclusion of non-locals as voters" in Jammu and Kashmir at his residence in Srinagar on Monday. Read more

India's first indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cells bus unveiled in Pune

The country's first hydrogen fuel cell bus developed by KPIT-CSIR in Pune has been unveiled by the Union Minister of State, Jitendra Singh, as per the Ministry of Science and Technology. Read more

Koffee With Karan ep 8 trailer: Karan Johar predicts ‘kamaal ke bacche' for Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra. Watch

After Sidharth Malhotra, his girlfriend Kiara Advani is all set to take over the couch this week on Koffee With Karan. Kiara will join her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor on the hit chat show. Read more

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu represents India, meets Allu Arjun at the India Day parade in New York: Watch videos

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu represented India at one of the most well-known annual events organised by the Indian diaspora in the United States of America - the India Day parade, celebrating the 75 years of India's independence. Harnaaz with superstar Allu Arjun and his wife, Sneha Reddy, attended that famous parade. Read more

'Team needs to choose other options': India great's big statement on Kohli's T20 WC spot ahead of his return in Asia Cup

Having missed the West Indies and Zimbabwe tour, former India captain Virat Kohli will me making an international return in the Asia Cup 2022 tournament that begins from August 27 onwards in the UAE. Read more

