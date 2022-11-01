Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Gas leak in Punjab's Giaspura factory leaves 5 people unconscious, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Gas leak in Punjab's Giaspura factory leaves 5 people unconscious, and all the latest news

Published on Nov 01, 2022 01:01 PM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

A carbon dioxide leak in a factory in Giaspura left five people unconscious on Tuesday morning.(HT Photo/Gurpreet Singh)
A carbon dioxide leak in a factory in Giaspura left five people unconscious on Tuesday morning.(HT Photo/Gurpreet Singh)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Gas leak in Punjab's Giaspura factory leaves 5 people unconscious

A carbon dioxide leak in a factory in Giaspura rendered five people unconscious on Tuesday morning. The incident took place at around 7am when liquid carbon dioxide was being transferred from a…read more.

PM Modi, Ashok Gehlot share stage in Rajasthan: ‘We worked together as CMs’

Rajasthan saw a rare political moment on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared stage with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot when the two leaders exchanged their experiences and recalled…read more.

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro still silent on election loss to Lula

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro maintained an increasingly loud silence Monday after his election defeat, failing to acknowledge his loss to veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva…read more.

Team India asks Virat Kohli to lodge official complaint for hotel room video leak, his answer is stunning

You are never away from the limelight if you are Virat Kohli. Your every action on the field, no matter how inconsequential it may seem, is monitored, scrutinised, talked about and examined…read more.

Judwaa actor Rambha and her kids suffer injuries after car accident in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised

Actor Rambha met with a car accident in Ontario, Canada, while she was returning home with her children and their nanny. Taking to Instagram, Rambha shared several pictures as she…read more.

Elon Musk on reports of $20 fee for Twitter blue tick: ‘We need to pay…’

Microblogging platform Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has finally broken his silence on reports of $20 fee being proposed for Twitter Blue verification badge. In a response to a tweet by author Stephen…read more.

On Aishwarya Rai's birthday, a look back at the brilliant answer that won her the Miss World 1994 crown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrating her birthday today, November 1. The global icon has won many accolades over the years, and is rightfully known as the most beautiful woman in the world…read more.

Exclusive: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 launch timeline leaked

Royal Enfield's most awaited product, for now, is the upcoming Super Meteor 650. It has been under development for quite some time now and several test mules of the cruiser have been spotted…read more.

Artist creates Ram Darbar sketch by writing Ram over one lakh times. Watch

The internet is filled with fascinating content that can keep us hooked for hours. There is so much to discover that one thing or another will surprise you. One such video that has recently caught…read more.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Tuesday, November 01, 2022
