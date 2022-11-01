Judwaa actor Rambha and her kids suffer injuries after car accident in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised

Actor Rambha met with a car accident in Ontario, Canada, while she was returning home with her children and their nanny. Taking to Instagram, Rambha shared several pictures as she shared the news. The first picture showed a girl lying on a hospital bed. The next few photos showed the damage to the car. (Also Read | Rambha blessed with a son, husband shares news on Instagram)

Sharing the pictures, Rambha captioned the post, "Our car was hit by another car at an intersection way back from picking kids from school! 'Me with kids and my nanny'. All of us are safe with minor injuries (pensive face emoji), my little Sasha is still in the hospital (disappointed face emoji), bad days bad time. Please pray for us (folded hands emoji), your prayers mean a lot." She also added the hashtags pray, celebrity, accident, family, pray, kids and children.

Reacting to the post, actor Vikaas Kalantri wrote, "My God. Take care, please. Love and prayers." Actor Sridevi Vijaykumar said, "Oh my God... glad you guys are safe… take care… sending prayers and love." Actor Payal Rajput commented, "Ohh. Don't worry, You guys have escaped the bad. Prayers." Fans also posted messages praying for Rambha's daughter. A person wrote, "Don't worry ma'am... Sasha will be fine... God with you."

Earlier on Monday, Rambha shared a video clip of Sasha singing a French song. In the clip, Sasha held her mother and sang the song and also danced. She captioned the post, “French song by my Sasha…”

Rambha married businessman Indrakumar Pathmanathanin 2010. They are settled in Toronto. The couple has two daughters and a son. Rambha has featured in many movies in her two-decade-long career. She made her Bollywood debut with Jallaad (1995) followed by Jurmana.

She was also part of Judwaa, Gharwali Baharwali, Bandhan, Krodh, Beti No 1, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Pyaar Diwana Hota Hai among many others. She has also featured in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Bhojpuri, and English films.

