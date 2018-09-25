Rambha blessed with a son, husband shares news on Instagram

Yesteryear’s popular actress Rambha has been blessed with a baby boy. The 40-year-old – who already has daughters Laanya and Sasha with husband Indhran Pathmanatham – welcomed their third child to the family and shared the news on social media.

Earlier, Rambha took to Instagram to share her excitement over her third pregnancy. A saree-clab Rambha was seen dancing at a baby shower where her family and friends were present. She has shared a number of photos from the event as well.

Rambha with her husband.

Rambha married Canada-based businessman Indran Pathmanathan in 2010. She now lives in Toronto with her husband and children. She had worked in both Hindi and regional cinema, including Salman Khan-starrer Judwaa and Bandhan. In fact, the two met recently as Salman travelled to North America with his Da-Bangg tour. Photos of the duo with Rambha’s daughter Laanya and Sasha were also shared online.

Rambha found fame with Tamil film Ullathai Allitha and went on to rule regional cinema for more than a decade. She also worked in Malayalam industry.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 14:01 IST