Afternoon brief: Delhi HC rejects plea against permission to allow ‘kirpan’ on flights, and all the latest news

Lawyer questioned order to allow ‘kirpan’ on flights. Delhi HC dismisses plea

The Delhi high court on Thursday dismissed a plea by a lawyer who challenged the permission granted to Sikhs to carry “kirpan” in domestic aircrafts for travel within the country. Read more

Three reasons India will not see a Covid-wave like China’s

The Union health ministry reviewed the Covid-19 situation in India on Wednesday in light of a surge in cases in China and other countries such as Japan, South Korea, Brazil and the United States. Since China is the only big country where cases are at an all-time high, it is important to consider if India is protected against the factors driving China’s wave. An HT analysis of data from China and India suggests that India is likely better protected than China. Read more

'I would've used stronger words, but that's unbelievable': Gavaskar tears into KL Rahul, Dravid for 'dropping' Kuldeep

India took the field without Kuldeep Yadav in the second Test of the series on Thursday, surprising many fans and former cricketers alike. Kuldeep had delivered a player of the match performance in the first Test, taking a five-wicket haul and ending with eight dismissals to his name. The spinner had also contributed with the bat, scoring an important 40 in the lower-order as India reached a strong total of 404 in the first innings. Read more

5 footwear styles to celebrate the holiday spirit this Christmas and New Year

It’s that time of the year again, wholesome feastings, heartfelt reunions and a calendar full of invites. The holiday season is no less than an elaborate soirée where the dress code is simple and the mantra is to dress to impress, head to toe. You whip out the best of winter fashion you had carefully saved for the festivities or head out for a shopping spree to grab the latest collections. It is then that it hits you that the outfit cannot be complete without the perfect pair of footwear. Read more

Pathaan song Jhoome Jo Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone dance into your hearts. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled the second song from his upcoming movie, Pathaan. Titled Jhoome Jo Pathaan, it also features Deepika Padukone. The film's first song to release was Besharam Rang, which created quite the controversy all across the country. Read more

Optical illusion: Can you spot a leopard at first glance in this viral picture?

Solving optical illusions have emerged as a well-liked internet pastime, and the ongoing trend around illusionary images is proof. And if you are someone who has been long delighted and mystified by such images and is looking for one right away, then we have an illusionary image for you. The boggling image challenges people to spot a perfectly camouflaged leopard, and social media users are having a hard time finding it. Read more

Why is National Mathematics Day celebrated?

National Mathematics Day is observed on December 22 every year in India. It marks the birth anniversary of mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. Click for more

