Afternoon brief: IIT Madras retains top spot in NIRF rankings for 5th time, and all the latest news

NIRF rankings: IIT Madras remains India’s top-ranked institute for 5th time

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras remained the country’s top-ranked educational institute for the fifth time followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, according to the eighth edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced on Monday. Read more

China builds extensive ecosystem to support troops in Aksai Chin: Report

China has built an extensive set of installations and established an ecosystem to support its troop deployments in the disputed Aksai Chin region, expanding roads, outposts, and camps in the area, according to a report from Chatham House. Read more

Sweden becomes first country to make sex an official sport, will hold six-week-long first-ever European Sex Championship

Sweden has officially announced sex as a sport. Yes, you read that right. The country becomes the first nation to register sex as a sport. It will also hold the first-ever European Sex Championship in Gothenburg on June 8. Read more

The Second Husband's Uhm Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won to marry, actors' agency confirms her pregnancy

Actors Cha Seo Won and Uhm Hyun Kyung will tie the knot after he gets discharged from the South Korean military, Yeojin Entertainment has confirmed. Read more

'He was having a bit of luck': Sunil Gavaskar's massive remark on Kohli's form before WTC final vs Australia

When India last met Australia in a Test match, run-machine Virat Kohli had famously ended his century drought in the longest format of the game. Read more

