Afternoon brief: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in these states for the week, and all the latest news

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in these states for the week. Check full forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted light to heavy rainfall in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the coming days.

Days after Nuh clash, police superintendent Varun Singla transferred

The Haryana government has transferred Nuh police superintendent Varun Singla days after a clash between Hindu and Muslim groups there during Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP)'s Shobha Yatra triggered communal violence in places such as Gurugram and left six people dead and 70 injured.

‘Overwhelmed’ PM Modi shares letters of women who received ‘pucca’ houses: ‘Our govt will…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share pictures of letters he received from women in Delhi's Kalkaji who expressed their gratitude for the "pucca" houses they received through a government housing scheme.

‘Delighted to be reunited with Faf’: Andy Flower named RCB head coach as Bangar, Hesson part ways

Former Zimbabwe batter and renowned cricket coach, Andy Flower, was on Thursday, named as the new coach of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Alia Bhatt shows she can serve effortless glam in streetwear and ethnic fits with two stylish looks. All pics, video

Alia Bhatt is a true-blue fashionista with a steal-worthy wardrobe. The star is known for her effortless and minimal sartorial choices, from comfy airport looks to stylish ethnic attires and statement-making red carpet-ready gowns. Most recently, during the promotions of Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia made chiffon sarees the IT look in several beauteous numbers - yesterday, she wore a Rani pink drape to attend an event with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar.

