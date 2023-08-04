Days after Nuh clash, police superintendent Varun Singla transferred

The Haryana government has transferred Nuh police superintendent Varun Singla days after a clash between Hindu and Muslim groups there during Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP)’s Shobha Yatra triggered communal violence in places such as Gurugram and left six people dead and 70 injured. The violence scene in Nuh. (PTI)

Narendra Bijarniya will replace Singla, who was on leave when the clash broke out. Bijarniya was earlier posted in Nuh until October 2021 when he was transferred to Jind and later Bhiwani.

Bijarnia said he will work with the district administration to maintain peace and harmony and control the damage done. “We are trying to bring both communities together to resolve the issues and spread awareness to control religious hatred... We are also keeping a check on social media accounts to ensure no rumours are being spread to disrupt the peace and to prevent further tension,” Bijarnia said. He added anyone found guilty will not be spared and maintained the situation was returning to normalcy.

The government earlier on Wednesday announced Bijarniya has been given the additional charge of Nuh and would function as an officer on special duty to the additional director general of police (law and order).

