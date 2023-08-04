IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in these states for the week. Check full forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted light to heavy rainfall in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the coming days. The weather office had earlier forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over east, northeast and east central India till Thursday. Scattered showers and widespread rainfall with isolated heavy downpour is very likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh till August 9, IMD said. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

The IMD said in a press release, “The depression over north Chhattisgarh and its surrounding areas weakened and transformed into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area (LPA) over the same region. The system is expected to move gradually in a west-northwest direction towards northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southeast Uttar Pradesh. During this movement, the low-pressure area is likely to weaken further and eventually dissipate into the atmosphere today. Hence its impact can be felt in Indian states of the region.”

Check forecast for other states:

East Madhya Pradesh: IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few areas on Thursday and Friday. The region may witness heavy rainfall at isolated places on Saturday..

West Madhya Pradesh: The weather agency had forecast light to moderate rainfall at majority of the regions with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Thursday. On Friday, heavy rainfall is expected to occur at isolated places.

Chhattisgarh: IMD had predicted that the state will receive light to moderate rainfall at a lot of places and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over north Chhattisgarh on Thursday. On Friday, isolated places in the state may experience heavy rainfall.

South Uttar Pradesh: The region will witness light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall till Sunday.

Vidarbha: Most parts of the region will see light to moderate showers with isolated heavy rainfall on Thursday, IMD said.

Northwest India: Scattered showers and fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy downpour is very likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh till Wednesday, August 9. IMD has predicted similar weather conditions in Punjab for the next two days. Haryana and East Rajasthan will also witness the same weather till Saturday. The remaining parts of northwest India will experience light to moderate isolated/scattered showers during the week. Very heavy downpour is also expected at isolated places in West Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and over Uttarakhand on Sunday.

Northeast India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy showers are predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya during the week and over Tripura on Friday.

West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy downpour likely to continue over Konkan and Goa and ghat areas of central Maharashtra during next two days. The rest of the parts in western India are likely to see light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall during the week.

South India: Tamil Nadu will witness hot and humid weather for the next two days, IMD said.

Meanwhile, parts of the national capital received light rain on Friday morning and the minimum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the Met office said. Delhi is likely to receive "moderate" rainfall during the day while the maximum temperature will settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

