Home / Cities / IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain in western Odisha for next 24 hours

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain in western Odisha for next 24 hours

ANI | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Aug 03, 2023 07:38 AM IST

The IMD said coastal districts will see moderate rainfall, and predicted heavy to very rainfall in several districts including Sundargarh, Sambalpur.

Heavy rainfall was experienced in several parts of Odisha on Wednesday. Locals were seen catching fish at the inundated National Highway 57 in the Boudh area after ponds of the fisheries department got flooded following heavy and continuous rainfall.

The city could witness moderate-to-heavy rainfall over the weekend. (HT File)
The city could witness moderate-to-heavy rainfall over the weekend. (HT File)

IMD scientist HR Biswas said, "Rainfall to continue during the next 24 hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over West Odisha districts. Coastal districts will see moderate rainfall. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in several districts including Sundargarh, Sambalpur."

Also Read: Heavy rainfall alerts sounded in several states including UP, Odisha, U'khand: Updates

Meanwhile, locals caught fish at the inundated National Highway 57 in the Boudh area after ponds of the fisheries department got flooded following heavy and continuous rainfall.

Lipsa Pattnaik, District Fisheries Officer, Boudh said, "Around two tonnes of fish washed away due to heavy rainfall. There is a loss of about 9 lakhs."

Earlier, The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday said that a well-marked low-pressure area over central parts of the north Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression and laying centred, is likely to intensify further into a Deep depression.

It said that it is likely to move northwestward and cross the Bangladesh coast near Khepupara around the evening of today. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestward across Gangetic West Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out