Red alert in parts of Odisha; several states to receive rainfall for remaining week. Check details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rainfall warning for the rest of the week for several states on Wednesday. It said Odisha will continue to witness heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours as a well-marked low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression Tuesday. "It is likely to weaken into a depression continuing west-northwestwards in the subsequent 24 hours," the weather body predicted. A lady using umbrellas during rain in Patna , Bihar,India.

The regional weather department in Odisha has issued a red alert for four districts, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Sambalpur and and orange and yellow alert in various other districts for Wednesday.

Bihar will also receive light to moderate widespread rainfall till August 5. The IMD said some isolated regions may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period. Meanwhile, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal are predicted to receive widespread rainfall, which may be of higher intensity in some of the areas.

Madhya Pradesh will witness similar weather conditions till August 4, the IMD said. “Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over eastern parts of MP on 03rd August,” the prediction read.

UP, Rajasthan, hill states will also receive rain

According to IMD, Uttar Pradesh, Himalayan states and Rajasthan will continue to experience rainfall this week. “Light or moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely” in these regions, the IMD said. While Uttarakhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, Rajasthan will experience rainfall till August 5; Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh will pick up pace from August 3-5

“Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over eastern Uttar Pradesh during till August 3; Uttarakhand from August 3-5; Himachal Pradesh on August 3 and 4; western Uttar Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan on 03rd August,” the IMD further said.

The northeast will also continue to experience “…widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain over the region during next 5 days.”

Similarly, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra will also witness showers, with higher intensity in isolated regions during the next four days. The IMD said a similar situation will prevail over “Gujarat region on August 1,4, and 5.”

Widespread showers will continue in coastal Karnataka till August 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON