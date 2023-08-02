Odisha on Wednesday announced the shutting down of all government and private schools and Anganwadi centres in 12 of the 30 districts as incessant rains continued to batter several parts of the state due to deep depression over coastal Bangladesh and the neighbourhood. Odisha rains: Schools, Anganwadis closed in 12 districts; IMD issues warning

Schools and Anganwadi centres in Keonjhar, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Subarnapur, Sambalpur, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Boudh, Nayagarh, Balasore and Nuapada have been ordered to be shutdown on Wednesday, officials familiar with the development said.

Flash floods in Boudh were imminent as the district recorded 390.6 mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours.

The state government order came after India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange and yellow warnings for several districts of Odisha, including the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The IMD has also issued a red alert for four districts of Odisha and said that the state has received extreme rainfall in the aftermath of the deep depression.

Odisha will continue to witness heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours as a well-marked low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression Tuesday, the weather agency said.

The regional weather department in has issued a red alert for four districts -- Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Sambalpur and an orange and yellow alert for various other districts for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, there have been also warning of waterlogging in low-lying areas, landslides in hilly regions, some damage to kutcha roads and houses and waterlogging at underpasses and occasional reduction in visibility causing traffic jams in urban areas.

The intense spells of rain may also lead to a significant rise in the water level of rivers in the state, according to the IMD.

On Tuesday morning, Bhubaneswar recorded its fourth wettest day in history with 259.2 mm rainfall in just 24 hours breaking the previous 26 years’ record.