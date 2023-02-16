Afternoon brief: Imran Khan's gaffe on ghee prices in Pakistan amid inflation; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Hyperbole much? Imran Khan says ghee in Pakistan costs 600 billion PKR/kg

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan addressed the nation amid the ongoing economic crisis in the country. But what caught the attention of residents was his gaffe which was widely shared on social media. Read more

ICC issues clarification for 'erroneously' listing India as No. 1 Test team following huge goof-up

The International Cricket Council addressed the error on their part of wrongly making India the No.1-ranked Test team on Wednesday. Confusion reigned supreme when the ICC's official website showed India as the Test World No. 1 on their official ranking list but had no mention of it in their release. Read more

Sachin Tendulkar shares an adorable video of him playing with his dogs. Watch

Dogs have the ability to melt anyone's heart. We love playing and spending time with them. And they never fail to make us smile. Recently, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar shared an adorable video of him playing with his dogs, and this clip will surely brighten your day. Read more

Suriya meets Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai, says ‘respect and love’

Actor Suriya took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. He didn't reveal where and how he met him. Suriya has been making a lot of trips to Mumbai lately as his wife and kids Jyotika have shifted their base to the city. Read more

Perfume Day 2023: Here's how aroma candles can help plan a romantic date

Every mood, every space and every special occasion in your life requires a unique fragrance that resonates with the essence of its surroundings and studies have shown that fragrances work as powerful mood alleviators and since Perfume Day is just around the corner, we decided to let you in, on a secret of how aroma candles can help plan a romantic date. Read more

Signs of a toxic relationship

Here are some signs of a toxic relationship. Read more

