Afternoon brief: ISRO to launch its first solar mission Aditya-L1 to study Sun; and all the latest news

ISRO to launch its first solar mission Aditya-L1 to study Sun Aditya-L1, which will be the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun, is getting ready for launch, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Monday. The spacecraft is planned to be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1), around 1.5 million km from the Earth, of the Sun-Earth system. Read Here. Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun. (Twitter)

Watch Pennsylvania house go up in flames leaving 5 dead & damaging multiple homes, reason being investigated

A dramatic CCTV capture of a house going up in flames was captured from Plum Borough, situated about 20 miles to the east of Pittsburgh, in Pennsylvania. The explosion occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, resulting in the loss of four adults and one adolescent. The somber news was conveyed by Plum Borough Police Chief Lanny Conley, who expressed the collective grief felt not only within Plum but throughout the entire community and region. Read Here.

'West Indies series loss has shown us…': Rahul Dravid points out India's 'major concern' ahead of Asia Cup, World Cup

During Virat Kohli's white-ball captaincy tenure, the period between 2017 and and October 2021, India had an 80 per cent success rate in competitions across ODIs and T20Is which comprised bilateral series and multi-nation events. Following the forgettable end to Kohli's reign in the 2021 T20 World Cup, where India incurred a shocking group-stage exit, the performance of the Men in Blue took a nosedive in limited-over formats. Read Here.

Shilpa Shetty tests her mobility and flexibility with intense Stand Up Challenge in new workout video. Can you do it?

Shilpa Shetty takes her workout routine seriously and diligently motivates her followers to take inspiration from her to kickstart a healthy life. The star often posts videos of herself working out at the gym and trying various routines, including strength training, cardio, body weight exercises, Pilates, yoga, and more. Today, as a part of Monday Motivation, she asked her followers to test their mobility and flexibility with a Stand Up challenge. Scroll through to check out her video. Read Here.

Jailer box office day 4 collection: Rajinikanth film about to cross ₹ 150 cr in India, grosses ₹ 300 cr worldwide

Veteran Tamil actor Rajinikanth’s film Jailer will soon earn ₹150 crore nett in India. As per a report on Sacnilk.com, Jailer earned an estimated ₹38 crore on Sunday in all languages across the country. The report added that, so far, Jailer had collected ₹222.1 crore nett worldwide, and was inching towards ₹300 crore nett globally. Meanwhile, Jailer has already grossed ₹300 crore at the global box office in just four days, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala. Read Here.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Things to know about Abhishek Malhan

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale will stream live on JoCinema at 9PM on August 14. Abhishek Malhan is one of the finalists on the show. Here's everything you need to know about Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra insaan. Read Here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail