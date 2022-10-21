Afternoon brief: J&K L-G's warning follows ex-chief minister's remark, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
'Some people are justifying killings': L-G Sinha warns action after ex CM remark
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday warned those trying to jeopardise communal harmony by "justifying the killings of innocent citizens". Read more
Tourist's semi-naked photo outside cathedral in Italy sparks outrage: Report
A tourist's half-naked photo at a cathedral in Italy's Amalfi has sparked huge outrage. Read more
Watch: 'Distracted' Kohli's stern warning to fan for yelling 'out of stadium' during India's practice session for T20WC
The stadium facility in Australia gives fans and media a chance to get a closer look at the star cricketers as they gear up for the T20 World Cup. Read more
Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal calls her 'my panic button' after wedding, she says: 'He's a very unusual person'
Actor Katrina Kaif has revealed what her husband-actor Vicky Kaushal calls her after their wedding. In a new interview, Katrina also said that the first photo of her and Vicky that exists is their wedding picture. Read more
Malaika Arora switches from de-glam to gorgeous look in a traditional all-black saree for an epic transition video
One can always trust Malaika Arora to win the sartorial game with her breathtaking looks from a steal-worthy wardrobe. Read more
Skoda Kushaq and Slavia are up on discounts during Diwali, Dhanteras
Skoda is offering an overall discount of up to ₹30,000 on the Kushaq SUV. Read more
Reliance Jio laptop available for purchase at ₹15,799. Check details
Need a laptop but tight on budget? Reliance Jio has come up with a solution for it. Read more