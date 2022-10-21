Afternoon brief: J&K L-G's warning follows ex-chief minister's remark, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Some people are justifying killings': L-G Sinha warns action after ex CM remark

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday warned those trying to jeopardise communal harmony by "justifying the killings of innocent citizens". Read more

Tourist's semi-naked photo outside cathedral in Italy sparks outrage: Report

A tourist's half-naked photo at a cathedral in Italy's Amalfi has sparked huge outrage. Read more

Watch: 'Distracted' Kohli's stern warning to fan for yelling 'out of stadium' during India's practice session for T20WC

The stadium facility in Australia gives fans and media a chance to get a closer look at the star cricketers as they gear up for the T20 World Cup. Read more

Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal calls her 'my panic button' after wedding, she says: 'He's a very unusual person'

Actor Katrina Kaif has revealed what her husband-actor Vicky Kaushal calls her after their wedding. In a new interview, Katrina also said that the first photo of her and Vicky that exists is their wedding picture. Read more

Malaika Arora switches from de-glam to gorgeous look in a traditional all-black saree for an epic transition video

One can always trust Malaika Arora to win the sartorial game with her breathtaking looks from a steal-worthy wardrobe. Read more

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia are up on discounts during Diwali, Dhanteras

Skoda is offering an overall discount of up to ₹30,000 on the Kushaq SUV. Read more

Reliance Jio laptop available for purchase at ₹15,799. Check details

Need a laptop but tight on budget? Reliance Jio has come up with a solution for it. Read more

